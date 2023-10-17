Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show taking place next week, Nissan has unveiled its third EV concept this month. The Hyper Tourer is an exercise to shoebox aerodynamics that will join two other previously teased concept renderings as a physical presence in Japan.

It’s been a busy month for Nissan and especially its team of graphic designers. The Japanese automaker has been peppering the public with unique EV concepts, albeit in rendering form… at least so far.

The strategy is part of a “Hyper” concept campaign in which Nissan unveils a new digital model leading up to the Japan Mobility Show. The automaker explained that it chose the word “Hyper” in its new series as a fitting expression of the “heightened excitement” it aims to bring… hopefully in the form of a product model as Nissan currently only offers the Ariya and legendary, but beyond dated LEAF. That said, we’ve been assure there are more on the way.

In early October, Nissan shared the Hyper Urban EV concept – a futuristic crossover inspired by a kaleidoscope with collapsible front seats and a fully-customizable display. A week later, we saw the Hyper Adventure SUV – a study in aerodynamics featuring a large battery, vehicle-to-load capabilities, plus wheels and bumpers fitted with snow traction gears.

To complete the trifecta, Nissan has now introduced a third EV concept called the Hyper Touring – not as sexy as its abstract siblings no, but a fresh spin on the minivan that’s worth a gander before its public debut. See for yourself.

Nissan’s minivan EV concept is something

The Hyper Tourer is a sight to see… if you’re into futuristic minivans, but who isn’t, right? Nissan teased yet another set of renderings of its latest concept this evening, promising to unveil a physical version in Japan next week.

Nissan describes the Hyper Tourer as a minivan design for “individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.” The Japanese concept of omotenashi, meaning “Japanese hospitality,” is present throughout to support a comfortable ride for all, including autonomous capabilities, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) functionality, and a high-capacity battery pack.

Inside, the concept’s overhead console and lighting showcase traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns, while flat LED panels in the floor display a riverbed and the sky (seen above). Nissan elaborated on other features in the EV’s interior:

The front seats can swivel 360 degrees, allowing front- and rear-seat passengers to have face-to-face discussions. Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front-seat center display, creating a sense of unity among all occupants. Also, an innovative AI system can monitor your biometric signs—including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration—and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.

The Hyper Tourer will be on display in Japan beginning October 25 alongside the other two “Hyper” concept Nissan EVs mentioned above. The three models will also be features in a music video that will also debut on the 25th.