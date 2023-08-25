Japanese car group Nissan will launch 27 electrified vehicles globally by 2030, including 19 battery-electric models, according to people who attended the brand’s annual dealer conference in Las Vegas earlier this week, quoted by Automotive News. This includes Nissan and Infiniti branded models.

As part of the presentation, some 3,000 dealership executives were shown three new EVs that are expected to debut in the next seven years, including a crossover coupe-type replacement for the Leaf EV, a performance sedan that could take the place of the current ICE-powered Maxima, as well as a battery-powered crossover based on the CMF-EV platform that underpins the Ariya crossover, as well as the European Renault Megane E-Tech hatchback.

According to a dealer who asked not to be identified, the next-gen Leaf will reportedly offer 25 percent more range than the current model, all while looking like “a mini-Ariya.” Currently, the Leaf has a maximum EPA-estimated range of 212 miles with the 60-kilowatt-hour battery, meaning the next-gen model could have up to 265 miles of range on a full charge.

Back in May, we reported that the replacement for the current all-electric hatchback will be built at the marque’s United Kingdom factory in Sunderland, where production is set to begin in 2026.

A preview of the Leaf successor was shown at the end of 2021 in the form of the Chill-Out study which is said to feature solid-state batteries, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and “high levels of comfort, and an energizing driving experience.”

As for the upcoming sedan, details are non-existent, but we already know that the Japanese car maker plans to build two such EVs at its Mississippi plant in 2026, one wearing the Nissan badge and the other going on sale as an Infiniti.

The company’s e-Power series-hybrid technology will also come to the United States, with the first model benefiting from it being the redesigned Rogue crossover that’s scheduled for the second half of 2026, according to Automotive News. Currently, Nissan doesn’t sell any hybrids here, even though the technology – which uses a battery-powered electric motor to drive the wheels and a gasoline engine to charge the battery – has been on sale in Japan since 2016.

Furthermore, Nissan’s efforts in the development of solid-state batteries will move on to the pilot production phase next year in Yokohama, Japan, with one dealer who attended the meeting saying that the slimmer packs would be capable of offering 100 miles of driving after a quick 15-minute top up.