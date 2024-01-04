Nissan vehicle sales in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 4.8% year-over-year to 185,878. The total result in 2023 amounted to 834,097 units (up 22.2% year-over-year).

This positive general outcome has been accompanied by a significant increase in all-electric car sales during the quarter and in 2023.

In Q4, Nissan’s all-electric car sales amounted to 5,113, which is 54% more than a year ago and 2.8% of the brand’s total volume.

That’s the best fourth quarter for Nissan BEVs in a long time—mostly thanks to the all-new Nissan Ariya model, which with 3,765 sales more than compensates for the Nissan Leaf sales drop to 1,348 (down 57% year-over-year).

It seems that the Japanese manufacturer has finally found a way to rebound after years of stagnation in the BEV segment.

Nissan BEV sales in Q4’2023 (YOY change):

Nissan Ariya: 3,765 (up 1,773%)

Nissan Leaf: 1,348 (down 57%)

Total: 5,113 (up 54%) and 2.8% share

In 2023, Nissan sold 20,616 electric cars in the U.S. (69% more than a year ago), which represents 2.5% of the brand’s total sales.

The Ariya model already outsold the Leaf by almost two-to-one, as the Leaf was down 41% year-over-year to just 7,152, its lowest result since the market launch in 2010.

Nissan BEV sales in Q1-Q4’2023 (YOY change):

Nissan Ariya: 13,464 (up 6,599%)

Nissan Leaf: 7,152 (down 41%)

Total: 20,616 (up 69%) and 2.5% share

For reference, in 2022, Nissan sales exceeded 12,000 (down 14% year-over-year).

Cumulatively, Nissan sold over 198,000 BEVs in the U.S. (since December 2010) and, as we said before, that’s a pretty sad picture for a company that once was at the forefront of the EV market with an ambition to produce 150,000-200,000 Leafs annually in the U.S. ten years ago.

As we can see below, the year 2023 is the first above 20,000 units for Nissan since 2014:

Now, the main question is whether the Nissan Ariya can improve that result in 2024.