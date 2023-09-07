Mortal Kombat 1’s roster already has a few returning names from the series’ 3D era in the forms of Ashrah and Havik, and another long-lost favorite joins the fight. Nitara is making her long-awaited return, and it’s such a big homecoming that NetherRealm has enlisted actress Megan Fox to voice her.

Nitara is a vampire that made her debut in 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. She’s only been playable in a couple of entries, had a small cameo in Mortal Kombat 11, and appeared in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film. Despite having only a few appearances to her name, she’s endured as favorite among fans who grew up with the 2000s era, and she looks as deadly as ever in MK 1.

Megan Fox brings Nitara to life, and you can get a sample of her performance in the trailer below. “I grew up playing Mortal Kombat and I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game,” Fox says in a press release. “It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time.” Given that Ronda Rousey voiced Sonya Blade in MK 11, it’s not surprising to see NetherRealm rope in another celebrity to perform one of its kombatants.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Check out our latest hands-on impressions of its Invasions and Story Mode here. Be sure to also watch the game’s most recent trailer from Gamescom 2023.