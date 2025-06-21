Ahead of crucial Bihar assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that the pension under the Social Security Pension Scheme for the elderly, disabled and widowed women has been hiked to Rs 1100 instead from 400 for every month. “I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot. The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction,” said the Bihar CM in a post on X.