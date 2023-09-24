NLE Choppa has urged people to do their research and make sure to include him in the conversation as one of today’s greatest spitters.

On Friday (September 21), the Memphis rapper took to his Instagram Stories to list off a number of impressive statistics regarding his career in music thus far.

“I’ma tell ya’ll why I’m the greatest,” NLE Choppa declared. “Aight boom, came in the game at 16. Boom. Turned down $3million deals, keeping my independence, keeping my masters. Boom. Came round’, signed a $7million deal, kept my masters, gave me creative control and a label.”

He continued: “Boom. That’s just at 16. Damn. Fast forward, four years. Five years later, I’m still standing, still here. Even when people said I was gon’ fall off. Boom. I done had more success than any n-gga in the course of four years, starting at the age of 16. Boom. Not just music, not just plaques, having my label. Having my young n-ggas on go, behind this shit rapping. Doing all that.

“Boom. Whatever. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Million-dollar deal. Boom. Investing my money here. Boom. Doing all that. Damn! When ya’ll gon’ give me my props though. Plaques on plaques, bout 20 of em’. 20-something plaques up and counting. What? seven billion something streams. Over seven billion. Damn!”

Check out his post below:

NLE Choppa asks for his props while arguing why he’s “the greatest” pic.twitter.com/4vKxOJVbxD — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 23, 2023

The “Walk Em Down” artist has been pretty outspoken about a number of topics in music over the last few months, including people’s treatment of rap newcomer Sexyy Red.

In July, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to offer some words of encouragement for the “Pound Town” artist who he feels has been getting treated poorly by fans and her fellow music artists.

“Man, I keep seeing the hate that ya’ll have on my girl Sexyy Red,” NLE Choppa began. “I’m just a real supporter, a real fan, I love her energy and I love her music personally. Man, ya’ll need to stop doing people like that, treating people like that. Ya’ll not gone always hear something that ya’ll accustomed to or use to. Ya’ll need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious to shit that you can have fun to.”

He continued: “Ya’ll need to stop doing that girl like that. That shit ain’t right because at the end of the day, she got a child, she feeding her child, she making money and making sure that her baby straight. That’s all that matters. Ya’ll don’t know that girl, ya’ll ain’t met her. I’m just sticking up for her because I ain’t seen nobody else round this muthafucka sticking up for her, showing her all this love.

“Ya’ll need to stop treating people like that. Like forreal. Why our own community gotta tear down our own people? Why we can’t embrace her? Why we can’t understand where she come from? Why we can’t understand her music the same way we’ll understand somebody else music? Any other male music?” Ya’ll do males like that too, but it’s mainly the women.”