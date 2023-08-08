NLE Choppa has established himself as a rapper who is as opinionated as he is talented, and he didn’t mince words on the recent Kai Cenet situation.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday (August 4), the “Shotta Flow” rapper slammed the NYPD for announcing that they were officially charging Cenat with a wide sundry of crimes stemming from his promotional appearance in Manhattan that devolved into a fan frenzy.

“Y’all don’t even charge the KKK When they do that negative shit but charge a successful black man for giving back,” he said. “The system so designed for us to fail it don’t make sense!”

Later, he clarified: “Ian saying what he did what’s done correctly of course it’s something he could’ve done better but his intentions were pure that’s all that matter, he wanted to help, give back, inspire, and most importantly spread love.”

Ian saying what he did what’s done correctly of course it’s something he could’ve done better but his intentions were pure that’s all that matter, he wanted to help, give back, inspire, and most importantly spread love. — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 5, 2023

According to the Associated Press, Cenet first got into hot water when he promised his followers — most of whom are teenagers — a wide sundry of giveaway products, including a new Playstation. The crowd of fans mobbed Union Square on Friday (August 4), and it wasn’t long before chaos ensued.

Footage from the outlet shows that the fans quickly began hurling bottles, jumping on cars, and fighting with one another, and the NYPD quickly lost control of the situation.

At the end of the melee, several people were injured, and more than 60 people (including 30 juveniles) were arrested.

“I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves,” NYC mayor Eric Adams said in a statement to the outlet.

Cenet faces a multitude of serious charges, including inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City.

Kai Cenat also previously received support from Offset.

The ex-Migos rapper took to Twitter on Friday (August 4) to denounce the city as a whole for taking Cenet into custody.

“How you lock Kai up for giving back to his fans….New York be trippin!!!” he wrote, though Cenet was released from prison on Saturday (August 5).