NLE Choppa recently jumped on the popular NPC livestream game and morphed into an elephant, a knight and more.

The popular game involves a player acting out various non-player characters (NPCs) that are chosen by viewers on a live stream. It’s become a TikTok trend because of how much the fans love it, as it creates a lot of interaction between them and their favorite personality.

On Friday (August 18), NLE Choppa joined in on the fun and in a short clip posted to TikTok, he can be seen getting various hearts, a knight and an elephant.

“Time for war! Time for war!” he shouted when he got the knight, while “Thank you for the heart, I love you,” was his go-to response for all of the hearts.

Watch the clip below.

The live stream arrived just days after NLE Choppa and on-again, off-again girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae welcomed their first child together.

The Memphis rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16) to announce the arrival of his son, ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts — but he possibly gave fans too much information by sharing behind-the-scenes content from the childbirth.

related news NLE Choppa Says Cardi B Deserves More ‘Credit’ For Her Rapping Ability August 2, 2023

Choppa posted videos of him goofing around while Da’Nae threw up into a toilet, pretending to deliver the baby himself and doing his best disgruntled old man impression via an aging face filter.

It wasn’t all jokes, though, as the 20-year-old also shared a sweet photo of him cradling his newborn son, and another of baby ChoZen clasping his finger.

“The Best Gift God Has Given This Year, Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL. ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST,” Choppa wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section to congratulate NLE Choppa on his latest bundle of joy, although some called him out for sharing not-so-flattering videos of his baby mother with his 6.2 million followers.

“You didn’t have to post her throwing up and stuff,” one fan wrote, while another said: “That girl literally look like she dying and you playing!”

Some people even joked about his baby’s name, with one user comparing it to an Xbox Live gamertag.

Choppa later jumped into The Shade Room‘s Instagram comments explain the meaning behind his son’s name, writing: “Chozen Wone. ZEN- Zenful Energy From The Divine, Won- he already won at life, One- the chosen one.

“Da’Shun- My middle name Lashun, Marissa’s Is Da’Nae. His name unique to us all that really matter but it’s a reason why his name is that way. We come out the womb different!”

Chozen is NLE Choppa and Marissa Da’Nae’s first child together, while the rapper has a daughter with his ex-partner Mariah.