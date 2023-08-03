NLE Choppa has publicly endorsed Cardi B and wants people to understand that her skills as an MC deserve more way more recognition than they currently get.

On Monday (July 31), the 20-year-old rapper shared his thoughts on the “Bodak Yellow” sensation, saying that she doesn’t receive enough praise considering how much great music she’s been putting out.

“Cardi B ain’t getting enough credit how she been snapping !! [face-palm emoji],” he wrote on Twitter, emphasizing the impact of her work.

Cardi B ain’t getting enough credit how she been snapping !! 🤦🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 1, 2023

Just last week, Cardi B and her husband, Offset, put out a joint single called “Jealousy.” Inspired by the 2001 cult-classic, Baby Boy, its accompanying video plays on the recent speculations surrounding the couple’s relationship.

The song’s visual adjacent, which was directed by the former Migos rapper, is set in South Central L.A. and shows the married couple fussing and fighting just like Jody (Tyrese Gibson) and Yvette (Taraji P. Henson) did in the aforementioned film.

Henson herself makes a cameo in the visual, alongside Offset and Cardi’s children, Kulture and Wave, as well as Set’s other kids. There’s also a tribute to his late groupmate, TakeOff, in the form of a red rug which features both Atlanta artists on it.

As for the track itself, “Jealousy” was produced by Boi-1da, OZ and Jahaan Sweet, and samples Three 6 Mafia’s 2000 record “Jealous Ass Bitches” — watch the video here.

The song will appear on Offset’s forthcoming solo album, which will also feature heavy-hitters like Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Chlöe Bailey and TakeOff.

This is the second time in recent weeks that NLE Choppa has given props to a female rapper. Early last month, he made it a point to show love to Sexyy Red after the ridicule and negative comments she’s faced since her arrival on the scene.

“Man, I keep seeing the hate that ya’ll have on my girl Sexyy Red,” NLE Choppa said in a Twitter video. “I’m just a real supporter, a real fan, I love her energy and I love her music personally. Man, ya’ll need to stop doing people like that, treating people like that. Ya’ll not gone always hear something that ya’ll accustomed to or use to. Ya’ll need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious to shit that you can have fun to.”

He continued: “Ya’ll need to stop doing that girl like that. That shit ain’t right because at the end of the day, she got a child, she feeding her child, she making money and making sure that her baby straight. That’s all that matters. Ya’ll don’t know that girl, ya’ll ain’t met her. I’m just sticking up for her because I ain’t seen nobody else round this muthafucka sticking up for her, showing her all this love.”