NLE Choppa has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit from a West Coast rapper who alleges that the Memphis native swiped one of his songs for use in his 2022 single, “Who TF Up In My Trap.”

According to court documents obtained by Music Business Worldwide, Rodney Oliver — who goes by the name Rodney O — wrote the song “Everlasting Bass” in 1988. He alleges that “Who TF Up In My Trap” lifted parts of “Everlasting Bass” extensively, without credit or compensation to Oliver, who was part of the duo Rodney O and Joe Cooley.

“Due to Defendant’s acts of copyright infringement as alleged herein, Defendant’s, and each of them, have obtained direct and indirect profits they would not otherwise have realized but for their infringement of Plaintiff’s rights,” reads the complaint filed on October 3. “As such, Plaintiff is entitled to disgorgement of Defendant’s profits directly and indirectly attributable to Defendant’s infringement of Plaintiff’s rights in his copyrighted composition in an amount to be established at trial.”

In addition to NLE Choppa, Project Pat, Juicy J, DJ Paul and Sony Music are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Oliver doesn’t specify how much he’d like in damages, but he is demanding a jury trial. So far, neither NLE Choppa nor any of the other defendants have filed an answer to the complaint.

While NLE Choppa may have been sued by Rodney O, there are other classic Hip Hop artists who give him his props. Amongst the many who salute the “Slut Me Out” rapper include Nelly, who shouted him out for his recent cosplay tribute in a music video back in July.

The Memphis rapper took to Instagram to upload a carousel of pictures with him dressed in peak 2000s attire including a headband, a Hardwood Classics Denver Nuggets throwback Jersey, long diamond necklaces, baggy jeans, and A Bathing Ape shoes.

The homage to Nelly also saw NLE Choppa rocking the St. Louis rapper’s trademark band-aid under his eye.

Throughout most of the pictures Choppa is surrounded by bikini-clad women, and in his caption, he wrote: “It’s Nelly Baby [cheesing smile emoji]. ‘ITS GETTING HOT’ FRIDAY [popcorn, champagne, and movie camera emoji].”

Nelly reposted NLE Choppa’s post on his IG story, writing: “Go Up Nephew [up arrow emojis][fire emoji],” to which Choppa reacted writing: “Nelly Approved [green checkmark emoji].