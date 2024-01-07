NLE Choppa‘s mother, Angela Potts, has made it clear that she’s not going to tolerate the foolishness brought by Blueface amid his ongoing beef with her son.

The sometime music manager took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (January 6) to send a direct message to the “Thotiana” rapper. The clip also seems to imply that the upcoming “boxing match” is little more than a stunt for the Los Angeles native to push his new music.

“First of all, Blueface, keep me out y’all bullshit,” she began. “Keep my name out your mouth. ‘Cuz I don’t play with kids. Second of all, that’s y’all on the Internet […] two associates, playin’ on the Internet, goin’ back and forth. When, truth be told, y’all was jokin’ anyway. It wasn’t supposed to be no match or none of this shit.”

She continued: “Y’all playing on the Internet and joking. Now all of a sudden, you want to get on the Internet and say all this other shit, when you knew there wasn’t an ordeal in the first fuckin’ place.”

On Thursday (January 4), Blueface, who is no stranger to the ring, responded to NLE Choppa’s challenge to a boxing match.

Earlier that day, Choppa tweeted: “Let’s box @bluefacebleedem who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a nigga that put his hands on em anyway !”

Blueface later responded: “Finally we got one,” along with a fish on a hook emoji.

The initial boxing challenge came shortly after Blueface threw shade at NLE Choppa on the remix to his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis’ viral song “Barbie,” on which he also named Offset, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy.

“Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit/ Why you lying ’bout the number, bitch? You know I got the digits/ I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a bitch to kiss it,” he rapped.

In response, Choppa called out Blueface in a since-deleted post on X, writing: “I hit you personally to stop speaking on me I thought shit was understood. Bet that [handshake emoji].”

The Crazy In Love star fired back by calling NLE a “Muslim vegan” and claiming responsibility for his career.

“N-ggas rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his,” he tweeted. “She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe.

“I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry [handshake emoji] squabble up or shut up.”