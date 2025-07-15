NEW YORK — Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who both top the tennis rankings, led 10 former winners of the US Open who were on the entry lists for this year’s tournament that were announced Tuesday.

The fields include 18 past Grand Slam singles champions, the U.S. Tennis Association said.

Direct entry into the final major tournament of the tennis season was based on the rankings through July 14. The cutoff was at No. 101 for the men and No. 99 for the women.

Sinner earned his fourth Grand Slam title when he beat No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Sabalenka lost in the semifinals to Amanda Anisimova, who at No. 7 is one of four American women ranked in the top 8.

The U.S. led all countries with 30 players (16 women, 14 men) earning direct entry.

Players who used a special or protected ranking to qualify included Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova and Sorana Cirstea.

Play in the main draw begins Aug. 24.