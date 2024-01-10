SHOPPERS are flocking to Boots to grab a Ted Baker bargain that you can get in stores for 73p.

The Ted Baker Raspberry & Orange Blossom Body Spray is going for £1.10 in some Boots stores.

1 Shoppers flocking to Boots to nab a Ted Baker bargain that you can nab in stores for 73p Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

The item is part of Boots’ 3 for 2 deal on selected Ted Baker items, so if you wanted to stock up you could nab three for just £2.20.

This works out to be just 73p each.

The body spray has notes of golden raspberry and opulent orange on top of a zesty lemon base.

The deal was spotted by a shopper and shared in the Extreme Couponing And Bargains UK on Facebook.

The shopper said: “Ted Baker body spray reduced to £1.10 at boots but still on the 3 for 2 offer so it works out to 73p each!”

One user said: “I hope my local has them at that price.”

“No bloody way,” said another.

A third user declared: “I’ve got the black one, it’s lush.”

“Still £8 online,” a fourth user pointed out.

The body spray is still listed as £8 online so you will need to head into a store to see if you can get the discounted price.

The spray is still part of the selected Ted Baker deal online meaning, you can match the spray with two other selected products and get one for free.

It is usually the cheapest item that will be scanned for free at checkouts.

Bear in mind prices will vary across different stores.

Remember stock will be limited from store to store and some might not have it for the same price.

Luxury brands have had to keep up with budget retailers who are quick to come out with designer perfume dupes.

Shoppers recently found a Dolce and Gabbana dupe in Lidl which was £90 cheaper than the original.

B&M went wild over a Paco Rabanne £4 fragrance dupe for £93 less than the original.

Do you have a money problem that needs sorting? Get in touch by emailing money-sm@news.co.uk.

You can also join our new Sun Money Facebook group to share stories and tips and engage with the consumer team and other group members.