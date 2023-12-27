In a Freedom of Information Request to Shropshire Council it has been revealed that fly-tippers have not been fined for leaving a mess in north Shropshire.

A total of 63 fly tipping incidents have been reported in the last three years in Oswestry and Ellesmere postcodes – but not a single culprit has been slapped with a financial penalty for their careless conduct.

The report shows that Crestwood Court in Oswestry is the number one spot for fly tipping in the town, with an incredible 25 incidents reported in the past three years. Yet still not a single fine has been issued.

That is followed by Clawdd Du with 11 , Prince Street with 6 and B5009 Queens Head Junction – A5 Aston Junction with five.

In Ellesmere numbers the numbers are lower, with Ifton Heath Cross Lane seeing five fly tipping incidents, Crickett Junction – Elson Saw Mill Junction and A495 at Perthy Junction experienced four and Scotland Street three.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said it was not always possible to catch the culprits.

“There is no excuse for anyone to be dumping their rubbish,” he said

“Not only is it a criminal offence, it’s unsightly and potentially dangerous for the environment and public health.

“It also affects the whole community as council taxpayers end up with the bill for the clean-up operation.”

Cllr Nellins added: “We do investigate fly-tipping with a view to taking action, but unfortunately it is not always possible to identify the culprits.

“I’d like to remind people fly-tipping can lead to a maximum fine of up to £50,000 or even a prison sentence in some cases.

“There are household waste recycling centre with extensive opening hours in Shropshire and where those centres are not appropriate people can arrange for bulk waste to be collected by the Council at a competitive rate.”

To report a problem with fly-tipping, graffiti, flyposting or litter in your area, call 0345 678 9006.