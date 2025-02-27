Authorities are investigating the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog at their home in New Mexico but do not suspect foul play.

Their bodies were discovered in Santa Fe Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check, officials said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said they discovered Hackman, 95, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and the dog.

The office said a full investigation is underway and that no cause of death has been established.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that it was unclear when the couple died.

The NBC station in New Mexico reported a neighbor had called authorities out of concern about their welfare.