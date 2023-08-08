Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has set the No Hard Feelings Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates for its R-rated comedy film. This comes after its theatrical release this past June.

According to Collider, No Hard Feelings will arrive on digital on August 15. The film will then be followed by its home video release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29. The latter will include special features, such as bloopers and featurettes.

“On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing,” reads the synopsis.

No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips, who is also set as an executive producer. Joining Lawrence and Feldman are Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Laura Benanti, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Minhaj, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur, and more.