The 2025 INDYCAR Series will continue Sunday at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The highly anticipated event is the first INDYCAR points race at the exclusive club in Thermal, California.

It should be a tricky but exciting race for the drivers, who will have to navigate the 17 turns on the 3.067-mile track.

As the drivers gear up for the challenge of the 65-lap race, FOX Sports has unveiled its new INDYCAR graphics package heading into the weekend.

The new-look headshots already have the approval of Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

Be sure to check the graphics out live Sunday during the second INDYCAR race of the season. The Thermal Club Grand Prix will begin at 3 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The race will also be available live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

