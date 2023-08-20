No Malice is a highly respected MC, but he also has a little brother in Pusha T who is equally as talented and willing to hand out gifts with no hesitation.

The 51-year-old Virginia lyricist took to Instagram on Friday (August 18), to show off an all gold, diamond-encrusted Rolex watch that King Push gifted him for his birthday.

“When your brother’s @kingpush,” wrote No Malice. “I love you bro, Thank you [red drop emoji]!.”

Pusha T also wished his big brother a Happy Birthday via a birthday card as well.

No Malice enjoys perks of being Pusha T’s brother with extravagant gifthttps://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/vJRzbkEThG — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 19, 2023

Both men recently appeared as the Clipse in a new cross-branding campaign featuring Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club, but fans were focused on them dropping another project together more than anything.

Last Sunday, No Malice posted a photo of himself and Pusha T in the brand new apparel on Instagram while perched outside of a house surrounded by snow and ice — which is an ode to their numerous cocaine references over the years.

While Malice rocked a letterman jacket with the stylized Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club logo on it, Push rocked a puffer jacket with a similar design. “Diamond and Dollar #MonclerBillionaireBoysClub,” No Malice captioned the post.

After Billionaire Boys Club posted the same pic on its IG as Malice did, Moncler posted a short promo video with a backdrop of electric music and fast moving scenes featuring the Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club puffer jacket. The new apparel dropped on August 15, 2023.

One thing that stuck out though with each post was the amount of fans calling for a new album from the legendary Virginia Hip Hop duo.

“Don’t tease me like this. I thought this was the album cover,” one person wrote, while another added: “Bro all you gotta do is drop the album, drop it today!”

A third person chimed in, writing: “Imagine this as an album cover bro,” while another commenter shared a similar sentiment, saying: “New album on the way recession proof.”

related news Pusha T Admits His Solo Albums Fall Short Of Clipse’s Catalog: ‘I’ve Taken That L’ August 16, 2023

Clipse reunited for a rare set back in June at Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest where they reportedly performed most of their Hell Hath No Fury album.

Once Pusha T and No Malice hit the Midway Plaisance Park stage, they turned “Hyde Park into Pyrex Park” with a giant snow globe on stage, according to FakeShoreDrive’s Andrew Barber.

“Clipse just reunited in Chicago and turned Hyde Park into Pyrex Park — complete with a snow globe on stage,” he wrote previously. “Pusha T & Malice performed the majority of the ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ album tonight.”

Footage surfaced of the Virginia Beach-bred duo rhyming along to Hell Hath No Fury’s opener “We Got It For Cheap.”

Fans were ecstatic at seeing Push and Malice reunite and are still holding out hope for another album, which would be the duo’s first since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops.