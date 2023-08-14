Considering how practically everything about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 leaked ahead of time, fans have been a bit too trusting of so called insiders, even when they point out what could be mistakes or omissions, rather than actual leaks.

Nevertheless, there was a lot of chatter over the weekend that Modern Warfare 3 might actually be skipping last-gen consoles. A few things contributed to that belief. First, Activision never actually mentioned platforms in any of the trailers it released for Modern Warfare 3 – including the recent Makarov reveal trailer.

The publisher has also been surprisingly quiet about platforms in any of its official communication, and has not even said which of its studios will be leading development (it’s reportedly Sledgehammer Games).

Then, content creator TheGamingRevolution discovered that the Modern Warfare 3 listing on the Xbox store only mentions Xbox Series X/S, and not Xbox One. It has since been updated to include both.

What added to the confusion further was this trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel which has both PS4 and PS5 in its title, leading others to believe that Modern Warfare 3 will be skipping Xbox One.

We know now that none of that is true, thanks to confirmation from IGN, and the aforementioned update to the store page.

Obviously, once pre-orders go live following the August 17 reveal event, things will be solidified. One other thing that we’re likely to hear about is the supposed PlayStation early access for a Modern Warfare 3 demo – which isn’t itself surprising, of course, but we’d like to get more details nonetheless.

Modern Warfare 3 is the first game in the long-running series to allow players to bring almost everything they’ve unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 into it on day one. The list includes weapons, attachments, operators, bundles, blueprints and so on.

Modern Warfare 3 is out November 10.