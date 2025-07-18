Today, 31 First Nations and environmental groups call on the Australian Government to continue pushing for a robust and ambitious Global Plastics Treaty ahead of negotiations recommencing in Geneva this August.

The only way to end ocean plastic pollution here at home and around the world is through bold and binding global action to cut plastic production and consumption, and take a full lifecycle approach to managing plastics – including plastic fishing and aquaculture gear.

Plastic pollution is now a global environmental disaster that impacts every corner of Australia’s coastline:

Recycling alone will not end plastic pollution. Voluntary pledges have failed. The only path forward is a strong and robust Global Plastics Treaty with ambitious and enforceable rules to end plastic pollution.

Low ambition from a handful of countries with vested interests in plastic production cannot be allowed to derail this global opportunity to end plastic pollution. There is no time for compromise. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, killing marine life, and threatening ecosystems from coast to coast. It is also entering our food chain, directly impacting seafood consumption by First Nations peoples and all Australians.

We welcome the Australian Government’s renewed commitment to support a strong Global Plastics Treaty. The Australian Government must use all diplomatic means to finalise a strong, legally binding plastics treaty at INC-5.2. Now is the time to act – for our environment, for our climate, and for future generations.

This statement is supported by: