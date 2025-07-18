Today, 31 First Nations and environmental groups call on the Australian Government to continue pushing for a robust and ambitious Global Plastics Treaty ahead of negotiations recommencing in Geneva this August.
The only way to end ocean plastic pollution here at home and around the world is through bold and binding global action to cut plastic production and consumption, and take a full lifecycle approach to managing plastics – including plastic fishing and aquaculture gear.
Plastic pollution is now a global environmental disaster that impacts every corner of Australia’s coastline:
- nationally, plastics make up 81% of all litter collected by Clean Up Australia volunteers;
- in Northern Australia, the prevalence of ghost fishing gear is increasing, the ghost nets strangling, entangling and capturing thousands of turtles;
- in New South Wales, AUSMAP measured over 12,000 microplastics per m2 in Sydney Harbour and Adrift Lab researchers recently found so much plastic inside seabird chicks on Lord Howe Island that the young birds crunched when handled;
- in Victoria, Beach Patrol collected 738 kg of rubbish from Discovery Bay in under 2.5 hours;
- in Western Australia, Tangaroa Blue Foundation coordinated 7.3 tonnes of rubbish being removed from beaches across the state;
- in Queensland, 80% of green sea turtles have ingested plastic;
- in South Australia, microplastics have been detected inside seafood we eat;
- in Tasmania; shockingly high levels of microplastics have been found in waters off Bicheno; and
- on the remote Torres Strait and Cocos (Keeling) Islands, pristine beaches are being buried under hundreds of tonnes of plastic pollution including from plastic bottles, thongs, lighters and polystyrene fragments.
Recycling alone will not end plastic pollution. Voluntary pledges have failed. The only path forward is a strong and robust Global Plastics Treaty with ambitious and enforceable rules to end plastic pollution.
Low ambition from a handful of countries with vested interests in plastic production cannot be allowed to derail this global opportunity to end plastic pollution. There is no time for compromise. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, killing marine life, and threatening ecosystems from coast to coast. It is also entering our food chain, directly impacting seafood consumption by First Nations peoples and all Australians.
We welcome the Australian Government’s renewed commitment to support a strong Global Plastics Treaty. The Australian Government must use all diplomatic means to finalise a strong, legally binding plastics treaty at INC-5.2. Now is the time to act – for our environment, for our climate, and for future generations.
This statement is supported by:
- Australian Marine Conservation Society
- Dhimurru Aboriginal Corporation
- Vonda Malone Consultancy
- Boomerang Alliance
- OceanEarth Foundation
- Sea Shepherd
- Australian Microplastic Assessment Project (AUSMAP)
- Total Environment Centre
- Plastic Collective
- No More Butts
- BeachPatrol 3280-3284
- Youth Plastic Action Network
- Take 3 for the Sea
- Ocean Impact Organisation
- Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue
- Clean Up Australia
- Adrift Lab
- Toys for Turtles, The University of Adelaide
- No Balloon Release Australia
- Plastic Free Foundation
- Ocean Conservancy
- Global Ghost Gear Initiative
- Tangaroa Blue Foundation
- Surfers for Climate
- Friends of the Earth Melbourne
- Greenpeace Australia Pacific
- Marine Wildlife Rescue – Central Coast
- Surfrider Foundation Australia
- WWF-Australia
- Keep Top End Coasts Healthy
- Protect Ningaloo