NEW YORK — Today the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, an island nation in the Caribbean highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian state also vulnerable to climate impacts and heavily dependent on oil and gas revenues, joined a growing bloc of six Pacific nations pushing for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Antigua and Barbuda and Timor-Leste become first Caribbean and Southeast Asian nations – and fossil fuel-producing country – to join Pacific governments in pushing for new climate mechanism to phase out fossil fuels at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, NYC

The island nations announced their endorsement of the major new climate policy proposal at the main stage of the Global Citizen Festival in New York. In a decisive step to address the climate emergency, they showed fellow world leaders what the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres meant when he asked countries to raise their climate ambition just three days ago at the UN Climate Ambition Summit.

This move makes them the first countries outside the Pacific region to endorse the call for an international pact to transition away from oil, gas and coal.

Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda said in his speech:

“The climate crisis is the most existential threat facing all humanity. It doesn’t distinguish between European forests and Caribbean waters. Some carry the burden more than others, as in the case of small Islands developing states. This is why today I’m honoured to announce that Antigua and Barbuda join our Pacific friends in calling for a negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Treaty. This Treaty will be more than words. It’s a binding plan to end the fossil fuel era, a pledge to a rapid shift to clean energy, a commitment to a future where economies transcend their fossil fuel past, and an assurance that no community is left behind. With this endorsement we send a clear message: unity in purpose, unity in action. We are proud to become the first Caribbean nation to rally behind this cause, and we invite others to join us.”

Timor-Leste also became the first fossil fuel producing nation to endorse the proposal. The oil and gas sector represents approximately 70% of Timor’s gross domestic product (GDP) and more than 90% of total exports, as well as more than 80% of the state’s annual revenues. Ramos-Horta has expressed his desire to make Timor-Leste a model for sustainable development, which requires a major change in its oil-dependent economy.

H. E. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 1996, said in his speech:

“Our battle against climate change demands collective action. Fossil fuels are the chief culprits, so the world must move away from them. The climate crisis does not share blame equally among nations. Timor-Leste and fellow developing nations contribute the least to climate change, yet we bear the brunt of its immediate environmental and economic impacts. Timor-Leste stands in solidarity with Pacific nations and is formally joining the call for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Treaty. Its mission is simple — to halt new fossil fuel ventures, phase out existing ones and fund a fair shift to clean energy. It is more than a climate agreement between nations — it is a health, development and peace accord that can foster genuine well-being and prosperity for all.”