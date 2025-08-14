Citing threats to health and the environment, more than 25,000 individuals are calling on the EPA to prohibit the application of PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge to farmland. Even though toxic PFAS chemicals are commonly found in this sludge, fertilizer companies have been selling it to farmers for decades. Once the sludge is spread on farmland, PFAS can wind up in produce, milk, and drinking water sources.

As a preliminary step, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has drafted an assessment of the health and environmental risks of sewage sludge contaminated with two common forever chemicals – PFOS and PFOA. In our view, the available scientific evidence is strong enough to warrant decisive action by the EPA.

On August 14th, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Environment America Research & Policy Center submitted public comments from more than 25,000 people urging the agency to stop the application of PFAS-laden sludge to the lands where farmers grow our food.

Hopefully, the EPA will move from assessment to action – with rules that protect our land, food and water from PFAS contamination.