Dr. Sami Shaaban, Chairman of Egypt’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA), affirmed that the authority serves as Egypt’s official point of contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Operating under the “Early Notification” and “Assistance” agreements, ENRRA can immediately connect with international monitoring networks to track any potential developments in neighboring countries, whether in the Gulf region or Europe.

During an interview with Extra News correspondent Awad El-Ghannam, Dr. Shaaban highlighted that various scenarios for handling nuclear emergencies depend on the nature of the source and the incident’s location.

He clarified that the facilities targeted in Iran—should an attack occur—do not contain active nuclear reactors but rather sites for uranium enrichment and conversion. Consequently, any potential impact would be localized and limited, not extending to Egypt.

He elaborated: “According to international standards, a radius of 3 to 5 kilometers around major nuclear reactors typically sees evacuation within an hour, with urgent measures extending up to 30 kilometers. In the case of smaller research facilities, there are usually no external repercussions.”

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as the Dimona nuclear reactor, is a facility located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

While Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying the possession of nuclear weapons, the Dimona site is widely believed by international experts to be where the country has produced fissile material for a nuclear arsenal.

Due to its geographical proximity to Egypt and the wider Middle East, the existence and perceived purpose of the Dimona facility have historically been a significant regional concern regarding nuclear proliferation and potential environmental or security implications for neighboring states like Egypt, underscoring the importance of international monitoring and early notification protocols.