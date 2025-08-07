At just 25, Aditya Subramanian’s weight peaked at 189.6 kg. He faced serious health challenges, emotional isolation, and the lingering impact of the pandemic. But instead of giving in, he made a choice—not to shrink himself into a number, but to reclaim his future. “I wasn’t just heavy, I felt invisible, broken, and tired of pretending I was okay.”

Life at 189.6 kilos was difficult beyond words. His bed collapsed twice. Machines helped him breathe. He was battling high blood pressure, fatty liver, and was on the verge of diabetes. His body was in distress, but his spirit was too drained to react. COVID didn’t just disrupt the world—it disrupted his relationship with food, body, and emotions.



He found himself eating not from hunger, but from loneliness and anxiety. Even after trying Ozempic, the results didn’t come—and neither did peace. Financial strain as a student abroad only added to the pressure.

But it was a silent moment that shifted everything.

“What hurt the most? The silence in my parents’ eyes when they saw me at graduation… That look stayed with me longer than any diet ever did.”

It was in that silence that Aditya realised he needed change—not for anyone else, but for himself.

“Surgery was a tool, not a shortcut.”

Upon returning to India, Aditya chose to undergo bariatric surgery. It was a decision made not for instant transformation, but for survival and health.The real journey began after the surgery. The standard post-op diet didn’t fit his lifestyle, especially as he moved between India and Australia. Many prescribed foods weren’t even accessible. The plan felt generic and disconnected from his real life.

So he took charge of his healing

He consulted doctors across countries, connected with people who had lived similar journeys, and started tailoring his diet based on what his body truly needed. Bit by bit, he created a sustainable rhythm that worked for him.

“I didn’t punish my body, I partnered with it.”

Rejecting the idea that weight loss must be punishing, Aditya focused on healing, not restriction. His approach centered around nourishment and gentle movement—like walks and stretches—that he could manage even on low-energy days.

“And when I couldn’t show up at 100%, I showed up at 20%. But I showed up.”

The progress came steadily. His body began responding. Breathing machines were no longer needed, medications reduced, liver functions improved, and blood sugar levels normalized.

“Progress didn’t come fast, it came real.”

This wasn’t an overnight transformation. Over three years, Aditya reduced his weight from 189 kg to 103 kg. But more than physical change, it was a mental and emotional rebuild. He learned to trust himself, to not fear food or failure. The journey had taught him patience, resilience, and self-compassion.

“This isn’t just my story, it’s a mirror for many who feel unseen.”

Today, Aditya is back in Australia. Life continues with its ups and downs—financial responsibilities, emotional maintenance, and plans for skin removal surgery. But he stands proud of the road he’s walked—one that was honest, thoughtful, and rooted in self-awareness.

His message is especially powerful for people from India and the diaspora. He wants to break the silence around weight struggles, which are too often met with shame instead of support.

“We don’t talk about it enough. We shame people instead of supporting them.”

“So here I am. Sharing not to impress, but to connect.”

If even one person feels less alone reading this, Aditya’s story will have served its deepest purpose.

[With TOI inputs]