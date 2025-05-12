A security source told Channel 12 news that troops have not been instructed to hold their fire in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas source earlier said that Israel would pause military operations in Gaza for the handover of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander.

“Adjustments have been made for the release, but the army continues with normal operations,” the source says, according to the network.

The Kan broadcaster also says that there is no ceasefire in Gaza, but military activity across the Strip is being limited to ensure the safe exit of Alexander today.