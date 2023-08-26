She said: “The point I was making then, the Government said that they needed to raise £12 billion, and I said, well, why do you always have to come to working people and ask them to contribute more?”

She added: “I don’t have any spending plans that require us to raise £12 billion worth of money. So I don’t need a wealth tax or any of those things … We have no plans for a wealth tax.”

“We don’t have any plans to increase taxes outside of what we’ve said. I don’t see the way to prosperity as being through taxation. I want to grow the economy.” She added of the prospect of any form of wealth tax: “We won’t be doing that. It’s a denial.”

A Labour source said the denial also applied to “any form of ‘mansion tax’”, which has also been discussed by Labour in recent years.

Asked if the party had ditched Sir Keir’s 2020 pledge to increase the top rate of income tax, Ms Reeves replied: “Yeah. The tax burden is at its highest in 60, maybe even 70 years … I don’t see a route towards having more money for public services that is through taxing our way there. It is going to be through growing our way there. And that’s why the policies that we’ve set out are all about how we can encourage businesses to invest in Britain.”

Ms Reeves said she would overturn a “minister knows best” approach, to incorporate firms more closely into decisions made in Whitehall.