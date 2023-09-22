





Breakups can be contentious, and professional athletes often find their relationship issues making the rounds in public.

This week, veteran free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard finds himself in just such a situation. The former All-Star’s girlfriend took a shot at his inability to find a new team on her podcast.

Syndergaard’s former girlfriend, Alex Cooper, blasted him during a recent episode of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted with TikTok influencer Alix Earle, per the New York Post.

“He can’t get a f–king contract. It’s not that I look [at the MLB news], people just send me this s–t,” Cooper said, per the Post.

Earle, who once dated former Athletics infielder Tyler Wade, was able to relate to Cooper’s relationship with Syndergaard. However, both hosts craftily refrained from naming their ex-beau’s during the exchange. But it wasn’t difficult to decipher who they were talking about.

Cooper and Syndergaard began dating in April 2017, per the Post, but it appears the relationship didn’t end on great terms.

The Guardians released Syndergaard last month after he struggled to regain his once-dominant form, posting a dismal 5.40 ERA in just six starts.

The 2016 NL All-Star, who began the 2023 season with the Dodgers, was traded by Los Angeles after posting a 1-4 mark with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts.

After beginning his career with several quality seasons as a reliable ace for the Mets, Syndergaard spent short stints with the Angels and Phillies.

Despite Syndergaard’s struggled to resurrect his career, Cooper apparently has no issue throwing shade at her former boyfriend.



