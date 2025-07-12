Why Is Donald Trump’s Name Back in the Nobel Peace Prize Conversation?

Calls for US president Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize have intensified, and so has the backlash. Following nominations from both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, now even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly declared that Trump “deserves” the award, sparking instant ridicule on social media, as per The Mirror report.

Leavitt posted on her social media X account, sharing an opinion piece written by Nicole Russell for USA Today, with the headline, “Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize. He’s achieved more than those who’ve won before,” as per her X post.

ALSO READ: Stellar comeback: After a lost decade and near bankruptcy in the 2010s, Greece set to become debt-free by 2029

The columnist wrote in the opinion piece that the Republican leader should be awarded the prestigious honor for “stopping the worst state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons and then ending a war in the Middle East,” as reported by The Mirror.

Live Events

This comes as the US president took credit for brokering the ceasefire that ended the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last month, according to The Mirror report. Which led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to praise Trump, saying that the US president was “forging peace as we speak, and one country and one region after the other,” as quoted in the report.

ALSO READ: What is the Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law that changed America — and why it’s back in the spotlight now

Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Bid Sparks Heated Debate Online

However, critics immediately mocked Leavitt’s suggestion as “absolutely comical” and “delusional and absurd,” according to the report.

Conservative journalist Cassandra Fairbanks responded, saying, “Its absolutely comical to suggest he deserves a peace prize after bombing another nation and making us pay for the massacre Israel is undertaking,” as quoted by The Mirror.

While, conservative attorney and commentator Sean Ross Callaghan also reacted, saying, “Honey, I voted for him more times than you probably did-and this is delusional and absurd,” as quoted in the report.

ALSO READ: Apple to buy Perplexity, valued at $14 billion? Dan Ives says iPhone maker can’t build its own AI

Even other X users commented on her post, one joked, saying, “Sure, give him the Nobel. Maybe next to Netanyahu for all that peace they’ve brought to the Middle East. The irony is almost poetic,” as per the X post.

One user wrote, “At this point, just give it to him so Trump and his team of cult followers will shut up about it,” as quoted in the X post.

Another X user commented, “Trump and Netanyahu should get one together. Should help with fully discrediting this so-called institution, another step in draining the swamp. Thank you President Trump!,” as per the X post.

While, one more comment said, “Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for conflicts he never ended, solutions he never delivered, and lies he keeps repeating. He claimed he could stop the war in Ukraine—he didn’t. He claimed he brought peace between Israel and Palestine—he didn’t. He even took credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan—India flat-out said he had nothing to do with it. Trump’s self-flattery isn’t diplomacy. It’s delusion. The Nobel is for real peace, not PR stunts and fantasy press releases,” as per the social media post.

ALSO READ: Sex scandal rocks Kremlin: Putin aide flew 23-year-old lover around Russia on lavish military aircraft

FAQs

Why is Donald Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

His supporters say he helped prevent nuclear conflict with Iran and brokered peace in the Middle East along with a few other countries, as per the report.



Could Trump actually win it?

It’s highly unlikely, given current global controversies and strong public backlash, even among conservatives.

