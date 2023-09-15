Noche UFC is this weekend and we’ve got some purses to look into. This is perhaps the most stacked free fight card of the year; I mean, there’s a title fight on the line, that’s sick. Alexa Grasso will rematch the consensus woman’s flyweight GOAT, Valentina Shevchenko. The two last met in March of this year. Grasso was able to take the back crank on the jaw until Shevchenko was forced to tap out.

Especially with the big business that the UFC has been doing, UFC fighter pay is a hot topic. With that being said, let’s delve into the wallets of the Noche UFC payouts!

Noche UFC Payouts: The Champ and Former Champ are Getting Paid Big Time

Alexa Grasso is the champ and she’s making that champion pay! Noche UFC should bring in a lot of attention considering the amount of talent on the main card is enough to fuel a UFC PPV. The current champion, Grasso, is set to make about $392,000 as her base pay for the Noche UFC card.

Per sources, the former champ and Grasso’s counterpart for this weekend will make around the $532,000 make for her base pay going into this title rematch. UFC fighter pay can seem harsh at times, but this main event bout isn’t one of those cases. Of course, these payouts are subject to change, likely for the better, once we take into consideration win bonuses and any post-fight additives.

UFC Fighter Pay for the Rest of the Noche UFC Card

With big names comes big paydays. Though there are no PPV points to be given out here, the base pays are something that these main card fighters can be pretty happy about. A title fight then talent like Kevin Holland, Jack Della Maddalena, Raúl Rosas Jr. and many more — I can’t say enough about how exciting this event should be.

Back to the money talk; this card is a great one to introduce fighters that just need that breakthrough performance with the right eyes surrounding it. Once we get down to the bottom portion of the main card, we see a lot of the standard $16,000 to show, $16,000 to win payouts.

And, yeah, that’s where a lot of the controversy lies when it comes to UFC Fighter pay. But, a great way to make more is to perform emphatically on a card that a lot of people are watching with deep interest. So, this weekend, we’ll see a lot of fighters making a pitch for why they should get a raise and they’ll be doing it with some 4oz gloves on.

Alexa Grasso – $$392,000

Valentina Shevchenko – $532,000

Kevin Holland – $194,000

Jack Della Maddalena – $50,000

Raúl Rosas Jr. – $16,000

Terrance Mitchell – $16,000

Daniel Zellhuber – $16,000

Christos Giagos – $16,000

Fernando Padilla – $16,000

Kyle Nelson – $44,000

There are the base pays for the Noche UFC main card fighters. Again, everything is subject to change, but as a guaranteed payout, those numbers are looking pretty good.

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

This is such a good fight. The first bout was incredible and it had everything you want to see in an underdog victory. Grasso started out strong, then the former champ was finding her rhythm. But, Alexa would not be denied gold; she made her game work, she took the back and despite Valentina doing everything in her power to not expose her neck, Grasso’s squeeze is so strong that she didn’t need it.

Plus, what better way to spend a Saturday than to watch a title fight without paying for a pay-per-view? The UFC is doing us a solid by giving us this card on ESPN+. As we get closer and closer to fight day, we’ve only got the scales ahead of us to make this bout official.

Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena

This bout could easily headline a fight night, but we’ve got a title bout instead. A specialist in Della Maddalena will meet the durable and well-rounded Kevin Holland. Both fighters have proven that they can do it all and Jack really showed how good he is in his most recent bout that really pushed him to a limit we’ve not seen from him before.

Holland is a very jovial guy that’s as dangerous as can be in the cage. Able to find the finish anywhere, he’ll be the biggest test to date for the surging 27-year-old.