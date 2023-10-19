Nokia on Thursday set out plans to cut its workforce by up to 14,000 as it reported a steep drop in third-quarter profit.

The telecom equipment maker said it’s looking to reduce its workforce to between 72,000 and 77,000 workers, from 86,000 now, by the end of 2026. Nokia

NOKIA,

-3.48%

NOK,

-2.87%

said that could save the company as much as €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), or up to 15% of personnel expenses.