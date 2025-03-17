Image: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 40 per cent of its upgrade to the nol system, transitioning from the current card-based ticketing system to a more advanced account-based ticketing (ABT) technology.

The new digital payment system is designed to align with global advancements in digital payments and financial technology (fintech), adhering to international best practices.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, outlined the scale of the project, which has a total cost of Dhs550m, and noted that it has been divided into three key phases.

Project phases and timeline

The first phase will upgrade the central system to create digital accounts for users, linking them to their existing nol cards.

In the second phase, a new generation of nol cards will be introduced, incorporating advanced technologies that ensure compatibility with international banking card standards.

The third and final phase will complete the system upgrade, enabling the acceptance of alternative payment methods such as bank cards and digital wallets for public transport fare payments across Dubai.

New system features

The upgraded nol system will introduce several new features for users.

The system will allow users to create digital accounts, link their Nol cards to these accounts, add cards to smartphone wallets, and purchase tickets using QR code technology via digital channels. Additionally, the system will implement a flexible fare concept across public transport.

Al Tayer explained that with the upgraded system, users will be able to manage their accounts, link their own and family members’ nol cards, and control account settings, such as allocating top-up amounts for each card.

Users will also have the option to activate automatic balance top-ups by linking accounts to banking services, view daily transaction statements, and easily suspend cards to retrieve balances.

The system upgrade will also involve improvements to systems, devices, and smart kiosks at public transport stations, enabling users to pay fares using various methods, including QR code ticketing, the next generation of nol cards, facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, bank cards, and digital wallets.

Moreover, the upgraded system will extend the use of the cards beyond public transport, allowing users to make purchases across digital platforms and retail outlets in the UAE, similar to how bank cards are used.

nol card to support seamless travel

Launched on September 9, 2009, alongside the Dubai Metro, the nol system was designed to facilitate seamless travel for public transport users.

In recent years, RTA has introduced several enhancements to the nol system, including incentive packages for students in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC), a global organisation specialising in student discounts.

Additionally, RTA has launched nol Terhaal promotional and incentive cards for tourists and residents, and has enabled nol card payments for shared mobility services, such as e-scooters, supporting first- and last-mile connectivity.

The card remains a key element in Dubai’s drive to lead the world in smart mobility applications.