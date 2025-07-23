The organisers of the Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference have published a full programme of presentations for the event, which will take place in Munich from 7 to 8 October 2025. With a focus on the decarbonisation of off-road machinery, four of the speakers have previewed the event in a short YouTube video, providing commentary from an operator’s perspective.
The conference presentations will outline the drivers for decarbonisation, and explain the challenges facing sectors such as construction, agriculture, forestry and mining. A range of potential solutions will be discussed, including practicality, environmental effects, timescales and costs.
This is the latest in a series of international conferences that are rethinking, refuelling and re-powering the internal combustion engine, alongside innovative battery and fuel cell technologies that are electrifying off-highway machinery,” explains James Hobday from the organisers, Emissions Analytics. “Our aim is to share the latest knowledge, experience and best practice in off-highway machinery decarbonisation, so that organisations can find the best way to achieve this common goal.”
Xavier Hamel from Kubota says: “The Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference is an event that I highly recommend to OEMs who need to plan their next machinery development program and assess the optimum option for meeting their customers’ demand.”
Typically, the attendees of the Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conferences include regulators, city and local government officials, engine and machine manufacturers, powertrain developers, electrification and alternative fuel specialists, and representatives from the off-road machinery supply chain.
As the electrification of the on-road fleet expands, the contribution of off-road machinery to urban air pollution is becoming better understood, so this conference is well-timed. Registration is now available at Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels website.