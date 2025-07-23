The organisers of the Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference have published a full programme of presentations for the event, which will take place in Munich from 7 to 8 October 2025. With a focus on the decarbonisation of off-road machinery, four of the speakers have previewed the event in a short YouTube video , providing commentary from an operator’s perspective.

The conference presentations will outline the drivers for decarbonisation, and explain the challenges facing sectors such as construction, agriculture, forestry and mining. A range of potential solutions will be discussed, including practicality, environmental effects, timescales and costs.

This is the latest in a series of international conferences that are rethinking, refuelling and re-powering the internal combustion engine, alongside innovative battery and fuel cell technologies that are electrifying off-highway machinery,” explains James Hobday from the organisers, Emissions Analytics. “Our aim is to share the latest knowledge, experience and best practice in off-highway machinery decarbonisation, so that organisations can find the best way to achieve this common goal.”

Xavier Hamel from Kubota says: “The Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference is an event that I highly recommend to OEMs who need to plan their next machinery development program and assess the optimum option for meeting their customers’ demand.”

Typically, the attendees of the Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conferences include regulators, city and local government officials, engine and machine manufacturers, powertrain developers, electrification and alternative fuel specialists, and representatives from the off-road machinery supply chain.

As the electrification of the on-road fleet expands, the contribution of off-road machinery to urban air pollution is becoming better understood, so this conference is well-timed. Registration is now available at Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels website.