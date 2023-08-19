It has been quite some time since we last time heard about the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program expansion to new markets.

We recently visited Tesla’s website and it turned out that currently, non-Tesla electric vehicles can use some of Tesla Superchargers in nearly 20 countries.

The latest addition is Turkey, which joined as the 19th country. However, there are only four Supercharging sites available for non-Tesla vehicles in Turkey. For reference, in 15 European countries, Tesla already opened hundreds of sites.

In Europe, Australia, and Turkey, things are relatively easy because Tesla uses the same charging connector – CCS2 – as the rest of the EV industry. Similarly in China, where there is the GB/T standard. But in North America, the opening of Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs requires an adapter from NACS to CCS1.

The progress in the US is rather slow, as just over ten stations were equipped with the Magic Dock built-in CCS1 adapters, since March 2023. We guess that there is an explanation for that – like the transition from the CCS1 charging connector to NACS, announced by major EV manufacturers.

Tesla might still continue to install Magic Docks on new charging stalls in North America (Canada is expected to join in 2023), which would open the door for public funds in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI), but we guess that there is little to no incentive for the company to retrofit older chargers with the Magic Dock. In a few years, new non-Tesla EVs will be NACS-compatible anyway.

Another reason why things are not moving faster in the US might be an intention to accelerate the installations, once the new V4 Superchargers will arrive (the first ones are already installed in Europe). The V4 is equipped with a longer cable, which is important to handle non-Tesla EVs (charging inlets located in various places).

The Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program includes: