Noname has addressed the backlash to Jay Electronica‘s “antisemitic” verse on her Sundial album, saying she is “not going to apologize” for a verse she didn’t write.

The Chicago rapper released her latest project on Friday (August 11) with guest appearances from Common, billy woods, $ilkMoney and more, but it’s Jay Elec’s lyrics on “Balloons” that have sparked the most discussion.

On the song, the Roc Nation rhymer takes shots at the Jewish religion while also doubling down on his support of the controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“Everywhere I step foot I leave a trail of names/ Of the sons of Yakub, in a trail of flames/ I’m on fire, I’m plugged in directly to Messiah/ I run with the mighty ‘Khan as we expose the liars,” he raps.

Later, he spits: “And some fuckboy eighty-fiver come run up and press me/ It’s all a hoax, quite simple, a joke like Zelenskyy/ The Imams, the Rabbis, and the Pope, incidentally/ Couldn’t stop my boca from quotin’ quotes from the senseis.”

“If anybody asks, tell ’em Farrakhan sent me/ It’s the war of Armageddon and I’m beggin’ the listener/ If you ain’t fightin’, that mean you either dead or a prisoner.”

Jay Electronica’s defiant rhymes rubbed some listeners the wrong way, with several people calling out Noname on social media for including such a verse on her album.

“pls remove jay electronica from balloons that antisemetic bullshit verse was not it,” one fan commented under her most recent Instagram post, while another asked: “why did you let jay electronica onto your album and why’d you let him say that anti-semetic BS?”

“Please address the anti-semitism noname I have looked up to you for years and your silence is absolutely deafening,” another disappointed listener commented. “everything u stand for means nothing if you’re not gonna stand against anti-semitism. Please do something.”

However, Noname let it be known in a statement issued to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 13) that she isn’t willing to take responsibility for Jay’s rhymes not wave the white flag under pressure from critics.

“Here’s the truth. No, I’m not antisemitic. I don’t hate groups of people,” the 31-year-old wrote. “I am against white supremacy which is a global system that privileges people who identify as white. I’ve been clear about this for years.

“I’m not going to apologize for a verse I didn’t write. I’m not going to apologize for including it on my album. If you feel I’m wrong for including that’s fair. Don’t listen. Unfollow and support all the other amazing rappers putting out dope music.”

She added: “Your disappointment truly means absolutely nothing to me and I say that with love.”

Noname previously came under fire for featuring Jay Electronica on Sundial when she revealed the album’s tracklist in July, with some fans expressing their concern about his history of antisemitism.

“N-ggas legit rap about actual murder and sexual assault that they commit in real life and y’all can’t take a jay elect verse?” she wrote on Twitter while responding to the backlash.

“Please drink water and be safe out here [praying hands emoji] I’ll see y’all when my album drop in a few weeks. Sending love and prayers.”

In another tweet, she said: “Been seeing a lot of critiques about my choice to include jay on my song. If you disagree with his political and religious beliefs that’s fine.

“But to compare him to hitler? A man responsible for the extermination of millions is wild as fuck to me. It’s truly not that deep.”