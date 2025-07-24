None of the eight people killed in a horrific boating accident in Lake Tahoe in June were wearing life jackets, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday.

The report indicates that the decision on whether to don a life jacket when a pleasant day devolved into a freak storm made a critical difference in the passengers’ fate.

The tragedy unfolded on June 21 when a 28-foot-long boat carrying 10 people capsized on the California lake amid 8-foot waves, snow and hail.

The water temperature was a chilling 54 degrees. Officials warn that water below 70 degrees is cold enough to cause hypothermia if a person is exposed to the conditions for a long enough period of time.

Six people were found dead in the water without life jackets that afternoon, while two bodies were discovered on the lake floor near the accident site the following day. Of the two people who survived, one was found wearing a life jacket and the other was found clinging to a life jacket.

The drowning victims were DoorDash executive Joshua Pickles and his parents, Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, his uncle Peter Bayes and four of their friends. The two survivors were Amy Friduss and her mother, Julie Lindsay. Lindsay’s husband and Friduss’ father, Stephen Lindsay, also died in the accident.

According to the report, one of the survivors put on a life jacket and began distributing them to other passengers after the stormy weather sent a large wave over the boat.

“No one else immediately donned their PFD [personal flotation device],” the report states. “Shortly after, the boat rolled over to starboard, and the passengers entered the water. The survivor recalled that it started snowing after the boat rolled over while the people were in the water.”

A salvage company later recovered the boat, which was examined by investigators from the NTSB and U.S. Coast Guard.

“Investigators did not find any evidence of a hull leak, grounding, or contact with an object,” the report states. “On the vessel, investigators found one PFD still in its plastic packaging with tags on it, one infant life vest still in its packaging, an unzipped life vest stowage bag, and five inflatable PFDs in stowage compartments.”

The privately owned Chris-Craft boat called Over the Moon set out for a day of recreating on Lake Tahoe on the morning of June 21. It was built in 2023 and valued at $393,000, according to the report.

The weather was pleasant with clear skies, light winds and an air temperature in the 50s. The National Weather Service had not issued any marine warnings or small-craft advisories for the Lake Tahoe area that day; however, the area forecast indicated a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Four adults including the two registered boat owners departed at 10:40 a.m. from the boat ramp, six additional passengers boarded at a marina, and the whole crew headed to Emerald Bay around noon, according to the report.

This tucked-away cove is one of the most iconic areas of the lake, known for its turquoise waters, steep granite cliffs and dense pine forests. The boat anchored there for around 90 minutes before the weather suddenly shifted around 2 p.m. and the driver decided to head back to the marina.

By then, the wind, rain and waves had picked up, so the driver returned to the bay. Ten minutes later, he made a second attempt to travel back to the marina.

One of the survivors recalled the boat being pelted by marble-sized hail while waves increased to 8 to 10 feet, breaking over the bow of the boat, according to the report. Winds were gusting up to 34 knots, blowing snow and sleet at the vessel.

A hiker called 911 around 3 p.m. after witnessing the boat capsize by the shores of D.L. Bliss State Park, in southwest Lake Tahoe. Another another hiker and a California State Parks lifeguard helped pull the survivors from the water and they were transported to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

In California, all children younger than 13 are legally required to wear a life jacket while on a boat. Life jackets are optional for adults, but every boat must carry enough personal flotation devices for every passenger.

By 5:30 that evening, skies were once again blue and the waters were calm, but it was too late to save the remaining eight passengers.