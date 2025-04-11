Transcript:

As a member of the nonprofit Out in Climate, Max Joshua helps host events, where LGBTQ+ people who work in climate and sustainability can build community and network with one another.

Joshua: “It’s just nice creating these spaces where people can be themselves.”

Joshua says throughout her career in climate tech, she’s been surrounded by many supportive colleagues but at times, being transgender in the workplace can be difficult.

Joshua: “It can be challenging. There are some uncomfortable interactions sometimes with people at some companies. … And you might not see anybody like you in your professional sphere. … So I really wanted to be part of a community that is actively trying to make people feel welcome in the climate space and where we try and support and uplift each other.”

So she hopes the Out in Climate events help other queer people see the value they bring to climate careers.

Joshua: “Coming out as a queer person, growing into your full, authentic self, it’s an act of radical imagination and creativity in the face of a lot of social opposition usually. And I think that that kind of radical imagination and creativity and reinvention is something that we really need in the climate movement. … We need people who can envision a better world, a different world, and then create the systems-level changes that are actually needed to make it a reality.”

Reporting credit: ChavoBart Digital Media