Noodles is a popular dish loved by all and can be made quickly in just 30 mins. Veg Noodles is stir fried noodles with vegetables and added sauces. Let us learn to make Noodles with step by step pictures and video.

Noodles is a popular Indo-Chinese must order at restaurants. Noodles with a side along with Manchurian, Chilli dishes are quite popular in local hotels and restaurants too. Now it has gained demand at home too so cooking at home is no exception these days. I make it once once in 2 months or so for a weekend dinner for all of us to enjoy a happy meal.

About Noodles

Veg Noodles is made by cooking noodles as per the pack instructions then tossing it along with vegetables and sauces. This is a Chinese style stir fried veggie noodles that gets done in just 30 minutes if you have all the ingredients in hand.

Chinese cooking is done in a flash so if you have all chopped vegetables in hand noodles can be done in a jiffy. Though chopping vegetables takes time it is worth the time and effort as it not looks colorful but is filling and wholesome too.

This dish is a great choice of menu for parties, get together or any special occasions. You can make in bulk well ahead of time and reheat it while serving.

Noodles are versatile and can be prepared in many ways, depending on our choice and preference. They are a great source of carbohydrates and can be paired with a variety of proteins and vegetables to create a balanced meal.

This quick stir fried vegetable noodles can be easily modified according to our liking. This kid-friendly happy meal is our go to during weekend dinner. Do try and enjoy!

Hakka Noodles, Noodles & Instant Noodles – What is the difference?

Instant Noodles like Maggi are fried while Noodles or Hakka noodles like Chings are dried during the manufacturing process of noodles. Instant Noodles hence gets cooked in 2-3 minutes while Hakka Noodles takes slightly more time of 5-6 minutes to get cooked.

Instant Noodles come with seasonings or masala and while Hakka noodles come without seasoning or masala. Instant Noodles are stir fried with the seasonings directly while Hakka Noodles needs to be boiled and then tossed with veggies or ingredients of your choice.

Ingredients

Noodles – Noodles is available in super markets, grocery stores and online. Cook them parboiled (half cooked) or al-dente (cooking firm till you feel them as bite with tooth) so that they do not end up overcooked when sautéed with veggies.

Veggies – I have used onion, cabbage, capsicum & carrots but it is purely your choice. You can add any vegetable like cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms etc.

Sauce – I used soy sauce & chilli sauces. You can add chilli oil as an alternative to chilli sauce & other sauces, vinegar based on your taste preferences.

Oil – Veg Hakka Noodles tastes best with Olive oil. However it is not a compromise if you use refined oil or sesame oil.

How to make Noodles Step by Step

1.Boil 4 cups water along with salt and oil.

2.Add 150 grams noodles. I broke into half and added.

3.Cook it until slightly soft but not mushy.

4.It should be al-dente – just cooked. I cooked for 5 mins and it was perfect.But follow pack instructions for cooking time.

5.Drain water.

6.Rinse with cold water to remove the excess starch and stop further cooking.

7.Add little oil, toss it and keep aside to avoid sticking to each other.

8.To a large wok – Heat 2 tablespoon oil first add 2 teaspoon garlic finely chopped along with 1 teaspoon spring onion white part and 1/2 teaspoon ginger(optional). Saute for 2 mins.

9.Add 1/4 sliced onion, 1/2 cup carrot, 1/2 cup capsicum, 3/4 cup cabbage.

10.Saute for 2 mins in medium high heat – Make sure the veggies should be crunchy.

11.Keep heat in high flame – Add 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 teaspoon chilli sauce, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon vinegar, salt to taste and 1 teaspoon pepper powder.

12.Give a quick toss so that the veggies are coated with sauces, it should be done in high heat so be quick.

13.Finally add cooked noodles along with 1 tablespoon spring onion green part.

14.Mix it well. Add 1/2 teaspoon crushed pepper. Using 2 ladles was very easy to mix.

15.Toss it well in high flame.If you are able to carry the wok toss it well to get a mild smokey flavor just like in restaurants. But be careful if the wok is heavy you will have a tough time yes experience speaks.

Noodles is ready!

Expert Tips

Cookware : Cooking in wok and tossing in high flame lends taste and flavor to this dish.

Cookware : Cooking in wok and tossing in high flame lends taste and flavor to this dish.

Cooking noodles : Cooking noodles al-dente is the key to making perfect noodles recipe. Add oil to boiling water so that the noodles don't stick to each other once cooked. Also rinse it in cold water after cooking which prevent further cooking, toss it in oil to prevent sticking to each other.

Cooking vegetables : After the veggies are added don't overcook as the noodles will become very soft. Always fry the veggies in high flame which gives a smoky flavor as in restaurants.

Oil – You can use any cooking oil Olive oil is best. Don't try to reduce oil then the veggies will get burnt when sauteed in high flame.

Sauces – I have used chilli sauce and soya sauce. You can add both red chilli and green chilli sauce too. You can add 1 tbsp tomato ketchup for a mildly sweet taste.

Others : Ajino motto is added in restaurants – I don't use it in my cooking for health reasons. If you prefer you can add a pinch.

Spices – Adjust the spice level according to your preference. Adding pepper powder gives nice flavor and spice to this dish.

Serving & Storage Suggestions

Serve Noodles hot! Noodles should be enjoyed hot!

Easy method is to cook noodles ahead of time and store them. You can make Veg noodles in small batches after sautéing with tempered veggies if you need them for later use that is how they make in restaurants or hotels.

FAQs

1.What is Noodles?

Noodles is a popular Indo-Chinese dish & fast food made by boiling noodles and then blending them with sauteed veggies and sauces.

2.Is adding veggies must can I skip it?

Yes You can skip veggies – Suggest to add garlic and more of onions when you do not prefer veggies or do not have stock of veggies.

3.Is Noodles healthy to eat?

You can opt to use whole wheat noodles and use a lot of vegetables to make it more wholesome and healthy. Also having noodles once in a while is ok.

Recipe