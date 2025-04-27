Image: Supplied

Nord Lifestyle Development, a boutique luxury real estate developer under Goldfield Holding, has launched HENGE Residences, a Dhs500m flagship project on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, marking the debut of Italian design house HENGE in the UAE real estate market.

The development is located 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi and is near the Saadiyat Cultural District and NYU Abu Dhabi.

HENGE Residences: Key details

Situated in the Marina District, the development features 166 units, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and two duplexes, with a total built-up area of over 400,000 sqft.

Unit prices start at Dhs1.1m for studios and range up to Dhs4.7m for three-bedroom residences.

Interiors and furnishings are exclusively crafted by HENGE’s master artisans.

Each element, from bespoke furniture to material selection, is designed to reflect HENGE’s globally recognised aesthetic.

Lifestyle amenities include a health club with sauna and steam rooms, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a dedicated children’s pool, indoor and outdoor play areas, a padel court, 24/7 security, full concierge services, and smart home automation.

Selected finishes incorporate natural marble, sintered stone, and natural wood accents, reflecting a commitment to design integrity and craftsmanship.

Completion is expected in Q1 2028.

Nord’s projects and brand promise

“Saadiyat Island is the cultural epicentre of Abu Dhabi, and partnering with a global icon in design allows us to offer a truly differentiated product that complements the island’s vibrancy, architecture, and global ambition,” said Maher Rahabi, CEO of Nord Lifestyle Development.

“We are making a clear statement about the value of creativity and hand-finished quality in every detail. We don’t mass-produce; what we’re creating is bold, soulful, and a true reflection of Nord’s long-term promise,” Rahabi added.

Nord Lifestyle Development projects approximately Dhs1bn in revenue over the next three years and currently holds Dhs342m in assets across Abu Dhabi.

The company plans to expand its development pipeline with three new projects scheduled for launch before the end of the year.