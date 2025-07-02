European private equity firm Nordic Capital has acquired a majority stake in data analytics company Arcadia through a newly announced strategic partnership.

Boston-based Arcadia is a healthcare data platform that supplies providers with tools for network administration, managing payments, improving processes regarding visit access and referrals, and overseeing preauthorization.

Nordic Capital, which is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, says that under its umbrella, Arcadia will be able to accelerate its expansion. The deal is anticipated to close in the latter half of 2025.

The acquisition marks an exit for previous investor Peloton Equity, whose predecessor firm Ferrer Freeman acquired Arcadia Solutions in 2012.

“Nordic Capital’s investment is a powerful endorsement of the strength of Arcadia’s platform and confidence in our ability to deliver value by improving outcomes and reducing costs,” Michael Meucci, Arcadia’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“This milestone marks a new phase of growth for Arcadia, grounded in the same mission, but with even stronger backing to scale smarter, invest faster, and accelerate innovation to meet the growing demand for data-driven intelligence in healthcare.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last month, Arcadia acquired Sage Technologies, which develops implementation tools and managed services for accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Last year, California-based real-world data platform Atropos Health announced that Arcadia joined its health portfolio, giving Arcadia’s provider customers and life sciences users access to Atropos’ offerings.

Atropos offers AI tools, evidence generation, analytics augmentation and data evaluation to help physicians access real-world evidence to guide clinical decisions and research.

In 2023, GuideHealth, an AI-enabled value-based care provider for health systems, announced it acquired Arcadia’s value-based care services division and managed services organization.

GuideHealth also signed an agreement with Arcadia to utilize its data analytics platform to power the acquired offerings, which will work with its predictive and generative AI.

That same year, Arcadia secured $125 million in funding, and three years before, received a $29.5 million growth equity investment.

In addition to Arcadia, Nordic Capital’s portfolio includes other healthcare-focused companies, including life sciences company ArisGlobal, clinical trial management platform Clario, clinical research organization Cytel and pharma-company focused data and technology company IntegriChain.