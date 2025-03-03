



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ugg boots are many people’s go-to for a reason. They come in a range of styles, including cozy minis, a sleek Chelsea style, and a comfortable slipper-like boot. But if you want something that perfectly blends Ugg’s signature comfortability with added durability, try the Ugg Cason Waterproof Wool Boots. These boots have everything you could want in a stylish and practical winter boot, and are currently 45% off at Nordstrom. With a $127 sale price, shoppers are racing to buy them. In fact, many sizes are selling out quickly, giving all the more reason to shop this deal while you can.

Ugg Cason Waterproof Wool Boots, $127 (was $230) at Nordstrom

The boots have a lace-up design and a more cold-weather-ready appearance with a smooth leather exterior. With a thick sole that’s packed with traction and a waterproof exterior, they can keep you dry through slush, snow, and rain. Inside, you’ll find a familiar Uggplush lining with a moisture-wicking, wool-rich blend that looks and feels like real shearling. The boots also have a removable insole, perfect for inserting your own if you have custom orthotics.

Related: Nordstrom Rack is selling customer-favorite Hoka shoes for up to 59% off, and they’re selling out fast

Shoppers love these waterproof Uggs. One reviewer said that they’re “great shoes” that are “impressive,” “comfortable,” and “presentable.” And we’d have to agree — not all waterproof boots look this good.

Another shopper said that they’re “lightweight, which is nice to find in a men’s boot.” They added that the boots have a “great fit” and are “very comfortable with room to add a UGG shearling support if you wanted to.”

With a 45% discount and sizes already flying off the shelves, we recommend adding the Ugg Cason Waterproof Wool Boots sooner rather than later.