Sunglasses are an important accessory to have during the summertime, on vacations, and any time the sky feels too bright. They protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and shield them from the sun while driving. Not only are sunglassest important for keeping your peepers protected, but they also look very cool and will complement any look.

The Kurt Geiger London Aviator Sunglasses are a pair that are sure to make a statement, and you can now get them at an incredibly low price. Marked down to just $18, that’s a huge 81% discount from the original price of $99. They are on final sale, so there are no refunds or exchanges, but we are certain you’ll love them so much that it won’t be a problem.

Kurt Geiger London Aviator Sunglasses, $18 (was $99) at Nordstrom Rack

The retro-style aviator frames are a classic for a reason. They ooze personality and will look fantastic when paired with your favorite sunny day outfits. Choose from three lens and frame colorways—black crystal green/smoke, fuchsia crystal pink/fuchsia, and gold blue havana/brown—or pick up all of them so you have a variety of options.

Made from a durable metal, the sunglasses have a 61-millimeter lens width, 13-millimeter bridge width, and 145-millimeter temple length, so they’ll fit many different face shapes comfortably. The tinted lenses feature 100% UV protection, although you should always make sure not to look directly into the sun.

Nordstrom Rack shoppers are thrilled with the sunglasses, which have an overall five-star rating.

“I have a long sloped nose and have a very difficult time finding sunglasses in general and I have never been able to find aviator sunglasses that look good on me. The moment I put these on and looked in the mirror, I was in love,” one shopper wrote.

“One of my best purchases,” another reviewer said. “Great price and quality.”

At such a great price, the Kurt Geiger London Aviator Sunglasses might not be in stock for much longer. So, if you want to add them to your sunglasses collection for only $18, snap them up while you still can.