



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing makes an outfit stand out quite like a good watch. It’s more than just a way to tell time, it’s a fashion statement that complements any outfit you wear. If you’re looking for one that’s truly outstanding, Nordstrom Rack is selling a Fossil Flynn Chronograph Watch for under $100.

Normally priced at $160, this stainless steel accessory is now available for 40% off at $95. It has a timeless (pun intended) look to it while also providing the most accurate readings of the hours in a day. You can’t beat a deal like this for such an eye-catching watch.

Fossil Flynn Chronograph Watch, $95 (was $160) at Nordstrom Rack

This Fossil model features a 46-millimeter watch case and a sturdy band that’s 26 millimeters wide. The Quartz chronograph movement ensures the watch displays the most accurate time possible. That’s not just for its main dial, but also for its three smaller dials that measure seconds, minutes, and hours. The stainless steel makes for a design that shines bright whenever light hits it, making sure your style draws a crowd, whether you’re in the office or out to dinner.

Nordstrom Rack shoppers gave glowing five-star ratings and reviews to the Fossil Flynn watch. One customer called it “an incredible piece” and said, “it is beautiful and elegant.” Another called it “stunning” and “even nicer in person.” One shopper found that its silver and black color scheme “matches well with gold and silver accents,” while a different shopper said it had a “very high-end” look.

The Fossil Flynn Chronograph Watch is a great way to make a perfect statement. It has a classic look that complements any suit or shirt while also being a makeshift stopwatch. The clock’s ticking on this deal, so grab it at Nordstrom Rack before time ticks away!