



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Picture this: it’s date night, you’ve got a fresh collared shirt, sharp pants, and sick kicks to head out into town. But something’s missing, an extra accessory to make you stand out in a crowd (and to your date). Don’t worry, the Fossil Evanston Three-Hand Quartz Watch is on sale at Nordstrom Rack just in time for a night on the town.

Normally priced at $195, this slick timekeeper is available for $115 — that’s a 41% discount. It’s available in gunmetal, silver, and gold designs, so no matter what style you choose, you’re getting a watch that looks slick and makes you feel slicker.

Fossil Evanston Three-Hand Quartz Watch, $115 (was $195) at Nordstrom Rack

This Fossil watch has a 45-millimeter case that holds a main time dial and two smaller dials: one for the days of the week and one for the days of the month. The Quartz movement in the watch promises the most accurate timekeeping, so you’re never late for dinner again. The band and case are made from stainless steel that always catches the eye. Whether you get it all black or with the other two color combos, the design of the watch is sure to be noticed anywhere you go.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘sleek’ $30 watch for $10, and shoppers call it ‘simple, yet classy’

Numerous Nordstrom Rack shoppers gave the Fossil Evanston five-star ratings and reviews. They used glowing words when talking about the watch, including “beautiful,” “amazing,” and “excellent.” One customer said the Evanston “looks a class above its price,” while another customer added that it has an “ideal size and weight.” Another customer said the watch’s design was “very versatile” and could go with different outfits, while a different customer said it has a “great aesthetic.”

The Fossil Evanston Three-Hand Quartz Watch is a great way to upgrade your look for any occasion. It has a chic design that works with a sharp suit, breezy t-shirt, and more for any occasion. Grab it at Nordstrom Rack before it sells out.