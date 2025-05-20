



A smartwatch is a great way to keep track of your daily steps or get started on your fitness journey. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, we found one on sale right now.

The $65 iTouch Active 4 Smartwatch is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for just $30. This smart watch has many of the same features as other major brands for a fraction of the price.

iTouch Active 4 Smartwatch, $30 (was $65) at Nordstrom Rack

This smartwatch has a 1.47-inch LCD display screen that is water-resistant up to one meter. In addition to connecting to your smartphone to receive notifications, the watch tracks heart rate, sleep, and activity levels through over 100 workout modes. The silicone band is interchangeable and comes in six different colors including a versatile black and coral for a pop of color.

Reviewers love this lightweight watch, rating it a total of 4.7 stars at Nordstrom Rack.

“This is my first fitness watch, and I found that it is something I never knew I needed,” one shopper wrote. “Lots of great functions for tracking different types of workouts. It’s not too bulky, and its ability to change songs is really handy.”

Another reviewer said they love all of the different features, writing the watch has “all of the options the more expensive models do.” Adding that the watch is “small and sleek,” and it is “easy to use.”

With a savings of 53% and an array of different color options, the iTouch Active 4 Smartwatch makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one.