Upgrading your bedroom doesn’t necessarily mean a fresh coat of paint or tearing out the old flooring. A simple change in bedspread can provide an instant transformation, especially if you opt for something that makes a statement.

Now’s the time to refresh your bedding, because Nordstrom Rack has deeply discounted the price of a top-rated selection. The queen-size Homespun Floral Print 3-Piece Comforter Set, which normally retails for $136, has been marked down to just $57. Don’t have a queen-sized bed? Other sizes are also on sale for more than 55% off.

Homespun Floral Print 3-Piece Comforter Set, $57 (was $136) at Nordstrom Rack

Showcasing gorgeous watercolor flowers, this comforter has pops of gold, pink, blue, and green. If the florals are too flashy for your style, you can flip this bedspread and display the side with simple gold stripes. The two pillow shams (or one if you get the twin size) are also reversible.

One shopper said, “The comforter is absolutely beautiful and brightens the bedroom perfectly!”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love absolutely everything about this comforter! From the quality to the vibrant colors to the warmth of it. Out of all the comforters I own, this is my favorite! Everyone who sees it absolutely loves it.”

Crafted with 100% polyester microfiber, this set is extremely soft. Numerous reviewers mention the impressive quality of this fabric, including how comfortable it is to the touch. For those who like to sleep in a cold bedroom, the material is thick and warm. As a bonus, it’s also easy to care for since it’s machine washable.

One shopper said, “This adorable comforter set arrived in the dead cold of January and immediately brightened up both our spirits and our bedroom. It’s super soft and very warm, and we love it. Best online purchase that I’ve made in quite some time.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love this comforter so much! The flowers look so cute, and the quality is outstanding; not too thick and not too thin.”

Before you know it, the savings on the Homespun Floral Print 3-Piece Comforter Set will disappear. Add this breathtaking selection to your cart while it’s still available for just $57.