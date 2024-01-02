North Ayrshire Wild under 19s player Emma Lamberton impressed during a recent trip to play for the under 18s national side.

Emma travelled to Jaca in Spain in November to represent the GB team in a Four Nations tournament.

Competing against counterparts from Spain, Poland and Iceland, Emma certainly impressed during her time on the ice.

The GB team finished second overall with Emma putting in some standout performances as the national side prepares for the World Championships in the Netherlands in 2024.

The tournament saw Emma pick up an assist, setting up fellow Scot Ruby Newlands in the British side’s second game.

But even better was to come as she grabbed her first GB goal in the dying minutes of their final game against Iceland.

With the tournament over, Emma was presented with her game puck for her first goal as well as a pennant for being player of the tournament – an incredible accolade in what was her first outing at under 18 level.

As a result of her fantastic showing, Emma earned herself a spot on the national side again at the World Championships.

Speaking after the Spain tournament, Emma said: “The whole tournament was great. The experience is one I’ll never forget!

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls and staff to share the experience with.

“Seeing the team improve and gel more after each game was fantastic. Coming second with the team was a huge achievement.

“Making my debut for the team was an amazing feeling, and to top it off with getting my first goal and GB player of the tournament is a feeling that will be with me forever.”

While the coaches at Emma’s home club side, North Ayrshire Wild, were also thrilled at her performances.

Emma has been a player with North Ayrshire since joining the club’s ‘learn to play’ academy as a six-year-old and has worked hard, perfecting her trade through the age groups to the under-19s where she now plays.

Her coach with the Wild’s under 19s, Gary MacColl, said: “It’s a proud moment to watch her play such a vital part in the GB team.

“Emma shows up, works hard and gives her all at every training session, and it’s fantastic to see her hard work and efforts being rewarded.

“She is a perfect role model for our younger members to look up to and aspire to be like.”

Domenico De Simone, head coach of North Ayrshire Wild, added: “Emma’s performances and accolades earned within the GB U18 women’s team have been fantastic.

“The club and coaches are very proud of everything Emma has achieved, establishing herself as a consistent, outstanding, established player within the GB system.”

Club chairman Stuart Wilson was brimming with pride to see one of the club’s players perform so well.

He added: “The club are incredibly proud and excited to see Emma’s progress on the national stage.

“She is an elite performer for our club and has been for some time.

“Seeing her play in Spain was a great moment for her and her family, while watching her make big contributions in the wins fills us with pride.

“We hope to be able to help her in her future endeavours with Great Britain and I hope that she continues to progress, at club and national level, and continues to be a great example and role model to the young and up-coming Wild players.”