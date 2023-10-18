The North Ayrshire Table Tennis Club (NATTC) began their campaign earlier this month, suffering defeat away to Harlow-based BATTS.

But with a strong past couple of seasons behind them in the country’s top league, NATTC are looking to get back on track when they play at St Matthew’s Academy in Saltcoats this weekend.

The club have finished in second and third position in the British Premier League – which features the top eight clubs in the UK – over the past two years and will be looking for similar success this season.

They have an excellent opportunity to earn their first win of the campaign on Saturday, October 21, as they welcome the only other Scottish side to compete in the top league.

Drumchapel TTC will travel to North Ayrshire this weekend and compete against the three-man host side.

The players from each team will play a total of six singles matches and one doubles match in a bid to earn the win and three points.

Play will start at 2pm inside St Matthew’s and matches will be played across two tables.

The match is free to attend, with numerous tables available set up from 1-1.45pm for people to come and try the sport for themselves.

Drinks and snacks will also be provided courtesy of the club.

A club spokesperson said: “The club are looking for your support on the day and all are welcome to come along and any watch top class table tennis on your doorstep.”