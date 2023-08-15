Beith brothers Robbie and James Young, and Calum Reid, from Dalry, will be heading to Switzerland at the beginning of September.

And they have now launched a fundraising appeal to help take them to the games.

They three boys said selection for the team was a “huge honour” and they were very much looking forward to it.

Robbie and James first got involved with tug o’ war through the Beith and District Young Farmers Club.

They then progressed to training with and pulling for the Ayrshire Tug of war team.

They train twice a week and have now competed in several national competitions and are now delighted to have been selected for the Scotland team.

The team train on Monday and Thursday evenings at Lorabar Farm, Lochwinnoch.

Robbie has set up a fundraising page hoping to raise £1,000 to take them to the championships.

You can find it at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robbie-young.