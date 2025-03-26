North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau, who has started 68 games over the past two seasons, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

The Tar Heels’ season ended last week with a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They were the last team included in the tournament field, but they blew out San Diego State in the First Four to advance.

Cadeau was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, reclassifying from the 2024 class to arrive in Chapel Hill a year earlier than initially expected. After coming off the bench for the first five games of his freshman season, he has been in North Carolina’s starting lineup for 68 of the past 69 games over the past two seasons.

Cadeau made a noticeable leap in his sophomore season, averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals during the 2024-25 campaign, also shooting nearly 34% from 3-point range. The perimeter shooting was a dramatic improvement from his first season in college, while the assist numbers ranked in the top 20 nationally.

He started off the season at a high level, scoring in double figures in seven straight games, including a 17-point, 6-assist performance against Michigan State in late November. He also had one of his best games of the ACC season in the regular-season finale against Duke, finishing with 15 points and five assists, while making all three of his 3-point attempts.

Cadeau was one of two North Carolina players to enter the portal on Tuesday, with forward Jalen Washington joining him later in the afternoon.