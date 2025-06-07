SEOUL – North Korea’s internet is experiencing a major outage on June 7, said a UK-based researcher, adding that the cause may be internal rather than a cyberattack.

North Korea’s main news websites and its Foreign Ministry Internet site were inaccessible on the morning of June 7, according to checks by Reuters.

“A major outage is currently occurring on North Korea’s Internet – affecting all routes whether they come in via China or Russia,” said Mr Junade Ali, a UK-based researcher who monitors the North Korean Internet.

North Korea’s entire Internet infrastructure is not showing up on systems that can monitor Internet activities, he said.

“Hard to say if this is intentional or accidental – but seems like this is internal rather than an attack,” he said.

Officials at South Korea’s Police cyber terror response centre which monitors North Korea’s cyber activities could not be reached for comment. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.